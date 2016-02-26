J.C. Penney items go on sale for 1 cent during ‘Penney Days’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – J.C. Penney will offer goods for just a penny in a nod to the department store's own name.

The sale launches Sunday, with J.C. Penney dropping the price of its private label collection to just one cent.

The sale is part of the "Get Your Penney's Worth" campaign that will last through the end of the year, taking place on select days. The sale is designed for the "modern American mom," accord. "We know our customers live very busy lives and we want every trip and interaction at JCPenney to be worth her time, her hard earned money and her effort."

The deal is being marketed to English- and Spanish-speaking audiences online and on television.

Customers can score a one-penny price on Arizona brand apparel or accessories by purchasing another item for full price.

The first "Penney Days" will begin Feb. 28 in stores and at jcp.com and will last for a week.

JCP stock jumped in early trading to over $9 a share Friday.