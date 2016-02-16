Chewbacca, Stormtrooper and Cookie Monster arrested in Times Square

Posted 5:16 PM, February 16, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE – The snow didn't stop some of the Times Square costume characters from acting badly Monday, resulting in the arrest of Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and the Cookie Monster, according to police.

Around 3:30 p.m., just steps from the NYPD substation, a woman dressed as the furry, blue Sesame Street character Cookie Monster posed for a photo with a 39-year-old woman. The friendly exchange turned ugly when Cookie Monster began demanding tips, police said.  Officers arrested the woman inside the suit – 29-year-old Nestorina Morales Perez, of Paterson, New Jersey, and charged her with aggressive panhandling and harassment.

Just half an hour later, police arrested Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper after the characters confronted a 71-year-old near W 45th Street and Broadway.  The two had posed with the victim and demanded money after, not allowing the man to leave until he paid them $10 each, according to Gothamist.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Robert Williams, of the Bronx, and Casey Braxton, 36, from Brooklyn.  Both were charged with aggressive panhandling and Williams faces an additional charge of harassment.

 