Chewbacca, Stormtrooper and Cookie Monster arrested in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE – The snow didn't stop some of the Times Square costume characters from acting badly Monday, resulting in the arrest of Chewbacca, a Stormtrooper and the Cookie Monster, according to police.

Around 3:30 p.m., just steps from the NYPD substation, a woman dressed as the furry, blue Sesame Street character Cookie Monster posed for a photo with a 39-year-old woman. The friendly exchange turned ugly when Cookie Monster began demanding tips, police said. Officers arrested the woman inside the suit – 29-year-old Nestorina Morales Perez, of Paterson, New Jersey, and charged her with aggressive panhandling and harassment.

Just half an hour later, police arrested Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper after the characters confronted a 71-year-old near W 45th Street and Broadway. The two had posed with the victim and demanded money after, not allowing the man to leave until he paid them $10 each, according to Gothamist.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Robert Williams, of the Bronx, and Casey Braxton, 36, from Brooklyn. Both were charged with aggressive panhandling and Williams faces an additional charge of harassment.