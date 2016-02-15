Five-year-old shares boyfriend trouble with mother in viral video

NORTH CAROLINA— A five-year-old girl shared her boy problems with her mom in an adorable video that has gone viral.

Quinn Heffernan had a heart-to-heart about her boyfriend, telling her mom that she feels too young for commitment.

“He’s sweet and romantic, but I think I’m too young to have a boyfriend,” she said. “I don’t want to break his heart. He looks so happy.”

Quinn’s mom asks her how she feels about him and she said that she felt “different.”

In the end, little Quinn decides that the only thing that she can do is tell her boyfriend how she feels.

“I guess that I’ll just tell him it’s time to break up,” Quinn said.

Quinn’s mom assured her that her boyfriend would be okay— but Quinn did not seem happy to have to break the news.

“Quinn is 5 going on 25,” Quinn’s mom told People. “She is a precocious little girl who is wise beyond her years. She has this boyfriend who she claims she’s already kissed on the playground. Then another little boy started pursuing her this week and suddenly things got complicated.”

So far, the video has gotten more than 29,000 views.