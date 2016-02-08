Massachusetts officers give Florida kids a sledding lesson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For two Massachusetts officers, their job recently became more than just to protect and serve. It was more like protect and sled.

They took on a force bigger than any of us: Old Man Winter.

Officers Patty West and Laura Gordon of the Greenfield Police Department were patrolling a popular sledding spot at Beacon Field for the town's Winter Carnival.

According to the department's Facebook page, when the officers saw children sledding down the hill, including two girls from Florida, they decided to give tips on how to enjoy the snow safely. And naturally they had to demonstrate their skills.

A recent snowstorm brought a good amount of powder to western Massachusetts.

Greenfield saw 4.5 inches of snow after Friday’s snowstorm, and it was certainly welcomed and almost perfect timing, making the Greenfield Winter Carnival look like a winter wonderland.