Suicide ‘not ruled out’ as cause of death for man found shot in Hoboken home

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of suicide as the cause of death for a man found fatally shot inside a Hoboken home, prosecutors said in a midday update Monday.

Officers responded to the home at 706 Grand St. about 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a person in cardiac arrest, prosecutors said.

There, they found a 51-year-old man in cardiac arrest with a single gunshot wound to his upper torso. Twenty minutes later, he was pronounced dead.

“At this early stage of the investigation, investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the gunshot wound was self-inflicted,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

If his death was not self-inflicted, it would be the first reported homicide in the New Jersey city in three years.

The last homicide in Hoboken was in 2013, when three teens beat up a 46-year-old homeless man as part of the so-called "knockout game." The three boys were charged in his death.