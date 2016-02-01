12-year-old girl dies after being struck by car in front of Elmont school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMONT, Long Island – A Long Island middle school student died in front of her twin sister Monday morning after being struck by a car on the way to school, police said.

The 7th grader was headed to Elmont High School just before 8 a.m. when the fatal accident happened. She was with her sister and a friend when the three tried to take a short cut by jaywalking across busy Elmont Avenue.

"The two friends made it across but there was a car approaching and the last girl just didn’t make it," said witness Phillip Tousaint. "The car was driving pretty fast for my opinion. Beeped his horn but it wasn’t enough and the girl got hit by the SUV.”

The driver stayed at the scene.

“At this point there does not appear to be any criminality involved but the Homicide Squad is investigating,” said Lt. Richard Lebrun.

The identity of the female student has not yet been made public. Elmont High School teaches grades 7 to 12.

A police investigation continues, including statements about speed made to PIX11.

The school district issued the following statement Monday:

The Sewanhaka Central School District Board of Education and administration are extremely saddened to learn of the tragic passing of a seventh-grade student at Elmont Memorial High School.

The school has enacted its crisis plan and grief counselors will be made available to students and staff as needed. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student during this difficult time.