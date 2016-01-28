McDonald’s mozzarella cheese sticks are missing an important ingredient, some customers say: cheese

NEW YORK — McDonald’s has just added mozzarella cheese sticks to its popular “2 for $2 menu,” but some customers are complaining they’re simply biting into “fried air.”

Customers have been tweeting photos of mozzarella sticks with big holes where the cheese should be.

The “fried air” sticks are causing a commotion with McDonald’s fans, who had been looking forward to enjoying the much-anticipated new menu item.

Craving mozzarella sticks. Excited that @McDonalds has them! Just to get home to have hollow breading :( #sad pic.twitter.com/ngnLG7Kx8K — Amber (@Heyamber021) January 26, 2016

Yoo @McDonalds really just gave me 4 mozzarella sticks with no cheese in any of them 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/v8uEJ6NVfy — Evan (@EvanFar_) January 14, 2016

@McDonalds sold me some mozzarella sticks with no cheese. This is some serious disrespect. 😑😑😑😑 pic.twitter.com/H61ppUt4wu — Joyful (@AnyiaJoi) January 3, 2016

McDonald’s told PIX11 News in a statement that it’s taking the problem seriously and is working to fix it.

We are aware of a low volume of guest concerns about our Mozzarella Cheese Sticks. In these instances, we believe the cheese melted out during the baking process in our kitchens and shouldn’t have been served. We apologize to any customers who may have been affected. We are working to fix this in our restaurants.

The fast-food company announced in November that it was adding mozzarella sticks to all of its U.S. locations at the start of the year. But not everyone is getting stuck with cheeseless sticks. Many McDonald’s fans are lovin’ them, thank you very much.

McDonalds mozzarella sticks is bae foreal — Joseph. (@avgyetexcellent) January 28, 2016

@McDonalds the new mozzarella sticks are everything 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 — Abigail (@abigaild_18) January 28, 2016

PIX11 News investigated the issue. The sticks we bought at first seemed quite promising, as you can see in our gif below.

But upon closer examination, we discovered the same problem critics have been pointing out — hollow cheese sticks, below.