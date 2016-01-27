Man slashed by stranger at East Harlem subway stop, police say

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan – A 32-year-old man was slashed in the face while standing on a No. 6 train platform late Tuesday, police said.

The victim was waiting on the platform at the 116 Street stop in East Harlem about 9:40 p.m. when a stranger approached him and cut his face, police said Wednesday.

The injured subway rider went to the hospital by private means and was treated with stitches, according to police.

The attack appears to be unprovoked. Officers said the victim is not being cooperative.

The investigation is ongoing.