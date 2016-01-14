Video shows man suspected of groping 12-year-old girl in Chelsea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHELSEA, Manhattan — Surveillance video released Thursday shows a man suspected of groping a 12-year-old girl as she walked along a Chelsea sidewalk.

Police shared the footage with a call for help from the public to find him.

He's wanted in the Jan. 12 attack in front of 528 W. 28th St., police said. It was about 4:30 p.m. when he walked past the victim and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The girl screamed and ran home to tell her mother what happened. The pair called 911.

Described as a white male possibly in his 20s, the culprit was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a black scarf and dark green pants, police said. He has a light complexion and brown hair.

The attack was the third in two days in which a young girl was targeted by a predator in the city. On Monday, a man — who has since been arrested — walked into a Shake Shack and sexually harassed a 12-year-old then a 13-year-old, police said. Also on Tuesday, a 13-year-old was walking to school along Cleveland Avenue in Brooklyn when she was grabbed by a man with a knife who tried to rape her but who let her go after stealing her cellphone, officials said.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents, which do not appear to be related, is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.