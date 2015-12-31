Off-duty FDNY EMT arrested for allegedly punching woman in Queens

FOREST HILLS, Queens – An off-duty FDNY EMT has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman, punching her so hard that she fell to the floor, police said Thursday.

Alwain B. White, 46, was handcuffed about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Forest Hills, police said.

He allegedly punched a woman, knocking her to the floor at an undisclosed location on Woodhaven Boulevard, according to police.

Investigators said he faces a charge of assault following the incident.

There was no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or her condition.