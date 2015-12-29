Dozens of cars up in flames at junkyard in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARTERET, N.J. — Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at a junkyard in Carteret where rows of cars went up in flames early Tuesday morning.

At least 50 cars were on fire.

The 23-acre property is owned by Auto Insurance Auction. There are about 43,000 vehicles in that lot. The rows are stacked three cars high with about 10 cars across.

The heavy fire could be seen from about two miles away.

It is unclear on how the fire began. The fire was taken under control around 6 a.m.

It is the third fire at the junkyard since 1997.