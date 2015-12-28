Toddler struck by stray bullet in Jersey City released from hospital

JERSEY CITY, N.J.— The New Jersey toddler who was struck in the face by a stray bullet on Saturday, has been released from the hospital.

The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Jersey City. Authorities are still trying to determine what led to the gunfire.

Officials said Mina Beshay was sitting in the backseat when a gunshot shattered a window and struck the 1-year-old. His 5-year-old sister and their father were also in the vehicle but weren’t injured.

Relatives say the boy had surgery Saturday night to remove a piece of a bullet and glass from his face. He was listed in good condition Monday morning and expected to be released from the hospital soon.

No arrests have been made.