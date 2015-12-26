Man’s lost wedding ring found in the ocean

BELMAR, N.J.— A New Jersey man has been reunited with his wedding ring that fell off his finger and sank to the bottom of the ocean while he was fishing.

The Asbury Park Press reports that Jay Bradford’s ring fell in the water off Long Branch while he was pulling an anchor in during a frustrating day searching for blackfish earlier this month.

Bradford and boat captain Nick Barsa returned to the spot four days later with salvage diver Mark Thompson. Barsa steered the boat to the exact spot where the ring was lost, while dealing with 35-mile-per-hour winds and a big southeast swell.

Thompson says he dove in and searched rock ledges and sifted through thousands of mussels. He says he found the ring in 10 minutes.