PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y. — A 48-year-old Long Island man is dead after crashing his 2008 Lamborghini.

Police say Glen Nelson was driving eastbound on East Broadway near High Street in Port Jefferson when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole. It happened just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Nelson, of Belle Terre, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries.