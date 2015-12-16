VIDEO: Pair takes $1,500, dozens of cellphones from Manhattan T-Mobile store

STUYVESANT TOWN, Manhattan – Newly released surveillance video shows two armed thieves stealing $1,500 and dozens of cellphones from a T-Mobile store in East Village.

Police said the men wanted for the robbery entered the phone shop about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 13 on First Avenue and pulled out of a gun while ordering two employees and a customer into a backroom.

The robbers took about 40 Apple and Samsung phones as well as $1,500 in cash before walking out, according to police.

One man appears to be between 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 270 pounds with facial hair, police said. The second culprit looks to be about 25 years old and 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.