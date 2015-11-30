Employee accused of killing baby after giving birth in store

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. — Authorities have charged a 20-year-old woman with killing her newborn after she gave birth in an upstate New York convenience store where she worked.

State police say Tara Tomlin, of Livingston, was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday, a day after her son’s body was found in a plastic bag dumped in a trash bin outside an Xtra Mart in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers say they found the body early Friday during a search that was prompted by a 911 call from someone saying he suspected there was a baby outside the store.

Police say an autopsy determined the baby died from asphyxiation.

Tomlin is being held without bail. Her attorney, Michael Howard, called it a “tragic incident.” He says she’ll undergo a mental health exam to determine if she’s competent to stand trial.