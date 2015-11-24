Here’s the full list of everything coming and going on Netflix in December

In December, several originals will be added to the streaming service. “A Very Murray Christmas” and “Ridiculous 6,” a film from Adam Sandler, top the list of new arrivals.

“Batman Begins,” The Silence of the Lambs,” and “Dark Crystal” are among the movies leaving Netflix in December.

Here’s the full list:

Arriving on Netflix in December 2015

December 1

#DeathToSelfie (2014)

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson (2015)

50 Shades of THEY, season 1

A Christmas Star (2015)

A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z (2014)

Amnesiac (2015)

Broadchurch, season 2

CBGB (2013)

Christmas Wedding Baby (2014)

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (2004)

Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)

Darkman (1990)

Detectorists, season 1

I’m Brent Morin

Jenny’s Wedding (2015)

Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim, season 1

Ray (2004)

Real Rob, season 1 (2015)

See You In Valhalla (2015)

Sensitive Skin, season 1

Starting Over, season 1

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)

That Touch of Mink (1962)

Tyke: Elephant Outlaw

Winning Life’s Battles, season 1

December 2

Stations of the Cross (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

December 3

Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine (2015)

December 4

A Very Murray Christmas (2015)

Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 4 (new episodes)

December 5

A Case of You (2013)

Dinosaur 13 (2014)

Inside Man, season 3

December 7

Vampire Academy (2014)

December 8

One & Two (2015)

Phoenix (2014)

Xenia (2014)

December 9

Phineas and Ferb, season 4

Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High and Unemployed Live in Austin (2015)

December 11

The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 2

The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

December 14

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

December 15

Drown (2014)

Hart of Dixie, season 4

High Profits, season 1

Time Out of Mind (2014)

December 16

Fresh Dressed (2015)

Helix, season 2

December 18

F is for Family, season 1

Glitter Force, season 1

Making A Murderer, season 1

Mike Epps: Don’t Take it Personal

December 19

Chloe and Theo (2015)

December 20

Leo the Lion (2013)

Magic Snowflake (2013)

Santa’s Apprentice (2010)

December 21

El Señor de los Cielos, season 3

December 22

Queen of Earth (2015)

December 23

Invisible Sister (2015)

December 24

Dawn of the Croods, season 1

December 25

Black Mirror “White Christmas” Episode

December 28

Maron: Season 3

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 5

December 30

Parenthood, season 6

December 31

Battle Creek, season 1

Manhattan Romance (2014)

Nurse Jackie, seasons 1-7

Violetta, season 3

Leaving Netflix in December 2015

December 1

All About Eve (1950)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, season 1 (2012)

Batman Begins (2005)

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)

Brian’s Song (1971)

Brian’s Song (2001)

The Brothers Grimm (2005)

The Burbs (1989)

Cop Land (1997)

Damien: Omen II (1978)

The Dark Crystal (1982)

Employee of the Month (2006)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Low (2009)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Guardian, season 1-3

The High and the Mighty (1954)

The Hustler (1961)

Insomnia (2002)

Juice (1992)

K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)

Labyrinth (1986)

Last Night (2010)

Left Behind: The Movie (2000)

Left Behind II: Tribulation Force (2002)

Left Behind: World at War (2005)

Modern Problems (1981)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Necessary Roughness (1991)

The Omen (1976)

Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)

The Paw Project (2013)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly (2008)

R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)

Shrink (2009)

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Soapdish (1991)

Trek Nation (2011)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

December 4

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Road Rally (2010)

December 6

360 (2011)

The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012)

December 9

C.O.G. (2013)

December 10

Ultimate Spider-Man, season 2

December 11

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, season 2

Rescue Me, season 1-7

December 12

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 13

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

Thor & Loki: Blood Brothers (2011)

December 15

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)

December 17

Underclassman (2005)

December 21

Red Hook Summer (2012)

December 24

Una Noche (2012)

December 30

Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony (2013)