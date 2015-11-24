Here’s the full list of everything coming and going on Netflix in December

In December, several originals will be added to the streaming service. “A Very Murray Christmas” and “Ridiculous 6,” a film from Adam Sandler, top the list of new arrivals.
“Batman Begins,” The Silence of the Lambs,” and “Dark Crystal” are among the movies leaving Netflix in December.
Here’s the full list:
Arriving on Netflix in December 2015
December 1
#DeathToSelfie (2014)
30 for 30: Chasing Tyson (2015)
50 Shades of THEY, season 1
A Christmas Star (2015)
A Genius Leaves the Hood: The Unauthorized Story of Jay Z (2014)
Amnesiac (2015)
Broadchurch, season 2
CBGB (2013)
Christmas Wedding Baby (2014)
The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (2004)
Cradle 2 the Grave (2003)
Darkman (1990)
Detectorists, season 1
I’m Brent Morin
Jenny’s Wedding (2015)
Las mágicas historias de Plim Plim, season 1
Ray (2004)
Real Rob, season 1 (2015)
See You In Valhalla (2015)
Sensitive Skin, season 1
Starting Over, season 1
Stir of Echoes (1999)
Stir of Echoes: The Homecoming (2007)
That Touch of Mink (1962)
Tyke: Elephant Outlaw
Winning Life’s Battles, season 1
December 2
Stations of the Cross (2014)
Tangerine (2015)
December 3
Matt Shepard is a Friend of Mine (2015)
December 4
A Very Murray Christmas (2015)
Comedy Bang! Bang!, season 4 (new episodes)
December 5
A Case of You (2013)
Dinosaur 13 (2014)
Inside Man, season 3
December 7
Vampire Academy (2014)
December 8
One & Two (2015)
Phoenix (2014)
Xenia (2014)
December 9
Phineas and Ferb, season 4
Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High and Unemployed Live in Austin (2015)
December 11
The Adventures of Puss in Boots, season 2
The Ridiculous 6 (2015)
December 14
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
December 15
Drown (2014)
Hart of Dixie, season 4
High Profits, season 1
Time Out of Mind (2014)
December 16
Fresh Dressed (2015)
Helix, season 2
December 18
F is for Family, season 1
Glitter Force, season 1
Making A Murderer, season 1
Mike Epps: Don’t Take it Personal
December 19
Chloe and Theo (2015)
December 20
Leo the Lion (2013)
Magic Snowflake (2013)
Santa’s Apprentice (2010)
December 21
El Señor de los Cielos, season 3
December 22
Queen of Earth (2015)
December 23
Invisible Sister (2015)
December 24
Dawn of the Croods, season 1
December 25
Black Mirror “White Christmas” Episode
December 28
Maron: Season 3
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 5
December 30
Parenthood, season 6
December 31
Battle Creek, season 1
Manhattan Romance (2014)
Nurse Jackie, seasons 1-7
Violetta, season 3
Leaving Netflix in December 2015
December 1
All About Eve (1950)
The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, season 1 (2012)
Batman Begins (2005)
Beverly Hills Cop III (1994)
Brian’s Song (1971)
Brian’s Song (2001)
The Brothers Grimm (2005)
The Burbs (1989)
Cop Land (1997)
Damien: Omen II (1978)
The Dark Crystal (1982)
Employee of the Month (2006)
Forces of Nature (1999)
Get Low (2009)
The Great Escape (1963)
The Guardian, season 1-3
The High and the Mighty (1954)
The Hustler (1961)
Insomnia (2002)
Juice (1992)
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)
Labyrinth (1986)
Last Night (2010)
Left Behind: The Movie (2000)
Left Behind II: Tribulation Force (2002)
Left Behind: World at War (2005)
Modern Problems (1981)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Necessary Roughness (1991)
The Omen (1976)
Omen III: The Final Conflict (1981)
The Paw Project (2013)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly (2008)
R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It (2007)
Shrink (2009)
Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Soapdish (1991)
Trek Nation (2011)
Two Can Play That Game (2001)
December 4
Mickey Mouse Clubhouse: Road Rally (2010)
December 6
360 (2011)
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012)
December 9
C.O.G. (2013)
December 10
Ultimate Spider-Man, season 2
December 11
The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, season 2
Rescue Me, season 1-7
December 12
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 13
How to Build a Better Boy (2014)
Thor & Loki: Blood Brothers (2011)
December 15
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004)
December 17
Underclassman (2005)
December 21
Red Hook Summer (2012)
December 24
Una Noche (2012)
December 30
Bronies: The Extremely Unexpected Adult Fans of My Little Pony (2013)