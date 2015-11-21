Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Huntington Station

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island — A man was shot multiple times early Saturday morning around Lenox Road and East Fifth Street, officials said.

Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots fired around 1:41 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a man was lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken into the hospital and is in critical but stable condition, officials said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS (8477) or Second Squad at 631-854-8252.