Man in custody for allegedly waving sword around at Apple Store on Fifth Avenue: NYPD

MANHATTAN — A man was taken into custody after police say he was waving around a samurai sword at an Apple Store on Fifth Avenue Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Apple Store on Fifth Avenue on E. 59th Street.

Police say Hsu Chien, 30, entered the store screaming at an employee. He then sat on the spiral staircase where he was seen waving a samurai sword at customers.

Witnesses said they heard Chien saying he wanted to kill himself and at one point try and stab himself.

He then charged into the street, shocking shoppers on Fifth Avenue before police moved in and subdued him.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is in police custody. He was charged with menacing and criminal possession.

An Apple spokesman confirmed the incident but declined to comment further.