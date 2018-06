BOHEMIA, N.Y. — Police are investigating the death of a man found in a Long Island office building Tuesday morning.

According to Suffolk County police, the body of William Donahue, 30, was discovered around 6:40 a.m., at McCab’s Taxi Company at 606 Johnson Ave.

Police say Donahue, of Stony Brook, was an employee of the company.

He had stab wounds.

The homicide squad is now investigating.