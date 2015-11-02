Ceiling collapses on Upper West Side, injuring two construction workers

UPPER WEST SIDE — A pair of construction workers were hurt when a ceiling collapsed on them at a Manhattan site, fire officials said.

It happened in the basement of 555 West End Ave., the former location of St. Agnes Boys High School. The building was sold last year to a condo company and it not currently occupied.

The extent of the workers’ injuries was not immediately know.

