3 women wanted for questioning in Staten Island bus stabbing

STAPLETON, Staten Island – Cops released a surveillance photo of three women seen with a man who allegedly stabbed a bus rider on Staten Island Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was riding on the S74 in the vicinity of 150 Canal Street when he became involved in a verbal dispute with an unknown woman, police said. The attacker then stabbed the victim in the torso, hand, hip and shoulder, according to the NYPD.

The perpetrator, along with the three females, fled cops said.

The victim was taken to Richmond County University Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The stabber is in his early 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 160 pounds, cops said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.