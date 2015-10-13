PIX 11 to air ‘New York City Veteran’s Day Parade’ on Nov. 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIX11 TO AIR “AMERICA’S PARADE”

THE NEW YORK CITY VETERANS DAY PARADE ON 11/11

PIX11 has partnered with The United War Veterans Council to serve as the broadcast media partner for America’s Parade, the New York City Veterans Day Parade, the largest celebration of service in the nation. On November 11, PIX11 will air the parade and stream it on PIX11.com. Together the United War Veterans Council and PIX11 will bring the stories of veterans young and old, from all corners of America, to the broader public emphasizing the importance of service and personal sacrifice.

PIX11 will provide full coverage of the parade from 12-3pm, on-site from Fifth Avenue as the parade marches from 26th Street to 53rd Street. PIX11will also air several segments and vignettes on PIX11 News, pix11.com and all social platforms highlighting special service members and military stories in our community. Additionally, PIX11 will air a 60-minute parade recap special on Sunday, November 15.

ABOUT THE UNITED WAR VETERANS COUNCIL:

The United War Veterans Council produces America’s Parade, the New York City Veterans Day Parade, the largest celebration of service in the nation. Each November 11, more than 25,000 participants, including veterans, active duty military personnel, high school marching bands from across the nation and others march up Fifth Avenue. The parade begins with a memorial ceremony, including a wreath-laying and Taps at the Eternal Light Flagstaff in Madison Square Park, dedicated in honor of those who fought in WWI. Hundreds of thousands of people line Fifth Avenue as the parade marches from 26thStreet to 53rd Street.