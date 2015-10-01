Yanks bullpen falters in 9-5, 11-inning loss to Red Sox

NEW YORK — The Yankees’ normally steady bullpen wasted a chance to clinch New York’s first playoff berth in three years when Dellin Betances gave up a tying homer and Andrew Bailey allowed the go-ahead hit in Boston’s 9-5, 11-inning victory Wednesday night.

After losses in the first two games of the four-game series and with the chance to wrap up a wild-card berth, the Yankees rallied from a 3-0 deficit. Alex Rodriguez’s first homer in two weeks gave them a 5-4 lead in the sixth.

But on a night when Masahiro Tanaka struggled early in his return from a hamstring injury, the Yankees stumbled again. Still, they need just one win in their final four games to earn the playoff spot.

Mookie Betts tied it with a seventh-inning homer off Betances — who has allowed six homers this season, all from July 4 on. Betts connected again in 11th to cap Boston’s season-high sixth straight victory and again deny the Yankees their 10,000th win.

Bailey (0-1) gave up an RBI single to Deven Marrero with one out in the 11th. Chasen Shreve yielded a run-scoring sacrifice to Jackie Bradley Jr. and a two-run homer to Betts.