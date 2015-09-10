Harlem boy, 6, reported missing since Wednesday night

Errol Greg Jackson Jr, 6, has been reported missing since Wednesday night. (Photo: DCPI)

HARLEM, Manhattan–– Police are desperately searching for a 6-year-old boy from Harlem missing since Wednesday night.

Cops said Errol Greg Jackson Jr. was last seen at 6:30 p.m. inside Marcus Garvey Park at West 121 Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd.

He is about 4 feet tall, between 89 to 98 pound, with light skin and a short Caesar edge lined haircut, according to police.

Jackson was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, blue shorts and a pair of green, yellow and orange colored Kevin Durant Nike sneakers.

The child’s mental and physical conditions are normal.

If you have any information, contact the detective bureau at 212-477-7447.

 