Thief clones ATM cards, takes more than $1,400: NYPD

Posted 1:55 AM, September 2, 2015, by , Updated at 07:04AM, September 2, 2015
Police say this person stole from two ATM card users earlier this year. (Photo: DCPI)

NEW YORK CITY — Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a thief who took more than $1,400 from two victims by cloning their ATM cards.

NYPD said this individual used those copied cards to withdraw cash from the victims’ bank accounts.

The first incident occurred Feb. 5 when the culprit took more than $1,000 in Queens. He struck again March 23, taking out $400 in Brooklyn, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).