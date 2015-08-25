Stamford woman keys ex-boyfriend’s car, misspells insult: police

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut woman is accused of vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s car because she believed he was cheating on her.

According to the Stamford Advocate, Shannon Csapilla, 20, allegedly keyed the cars of her ex-boyfriend and former friend she believed were having an affair. Csapilla also allegedly punctured the tires of the cars. The incident happened Aug. 7.

Lt. Diedrich Hohn told the Advocate that scratched into the paint of the woman’s car was the word “wore.” Believing that there was a missing “h” from the word, police found a motive for a crime.

Police say Csapilla had been sending her ex-boyfriend text messages saying she did it. Once in police custody, she denied she had done anything wrong.

After leaving the police precinct, Csapilla allegedly posted on social media that “Stamford police have nothing on me.” The post was removed moments later.

She was later arrested and charged with criminal mischief.

Taking to social media once again, Csapilla posted that “At least the boys were nice enough to buy me dinner in there,” with a police car emoji to accompany.

Tuesday evening Csapilla had a message to everyone who thinks “they know what happened.”

” Of course, the whole world will state their opinions, but to think how I must feel? Don’t worry, I’m not an English major. We all make mistakes,” she said.