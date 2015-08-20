Video catches lightning bolt hitting Delta plane in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man shooting rain video out the window of a plane captured some an incredible footage Tuesday. Jack Perkins was delayed in Atlanta when he pulled out his phone.

He was sitting on the tarmac of Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, delayed due to weather, when the bolt hit another plane.

You can hear while filming that he didn’t even react to the lightning strike on the 737. He didn’t realize he captured the moment until he watched the video back later on.

You might be surprised, lightning strikes airplanes fairly often. It’s just not usually caught on camera with such clarity.