NJ Transit service returns to normal after disabled train causes widespread delays

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Transit says service has finally returned to normal after a disabled train and a fire in the Lincoln Tunnel combined to create a hellish start to the work week for New Jersey residents.

The widespread commute nightmare began when a train stalled in the north tube of the Hudson River Tunnel, delaying trains in and out of Penn Station.

As frustrated riders sought alternate modes of transport, many ran into delays on bus routes into Port Authority reaching an hour long after a car caught fire around 6 a.m. in the north tube of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The NJ Transit delays affected Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, Raritan Valley, Morris & Essex and Montclair-Boonton lines, the transit agency said. NJ Transit is reporting normal service with residual delays as of 11 a.m.