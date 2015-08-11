VIDEO: Driver allegedly beaten, stabbed during road rage attack in New Jersey

BRICK, N.J. – A driver was beaten and stabbed in a road rage attack in Brick, New Jersey last Wednesday, according to police.

The 39-year-old victim from Tom’s River, who was operating a black Jeep Wrangler, told Brick Township police he got into a fight with a group who was driving an Acura sedan in the area of Route 88 and Jack Martin Boulevard.

According to cops, the incident began as the vehicles were traveling west on Route 88 in Point Pleasant toward Brick.

The New Jersey native stated to authorities the driver of the Acura was yelling at him and his family while driving aggressively until both cars stopped at the intersection of Route 88 and Barb Lane, where the other driver got out of his vehicle and approached the victim’s car.

The victim exited his car and a fight between both of them ensued on the side of the road, police said. Then, two occupants from the other car joined the fight until the Acura driver stabbed the 39-year-old with a small knife, according to cops. Following the stabbing, they fled back into their car and left the area on Jack Martin Boulevard toward Route 70, they said.

The victim was treated and released from Ocean Medical Center for lacerations to the head and elbow.

Brick Township police released a short clip showing the end of the altercation leading up to the assailants running back into their car.

The attackers appear to be two black men and a woman wearing light colored shirts in the video.

Police describe the Acura as being dark in color, with tinted windows and a New York registration.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brick Township Police at 732-262-1169.