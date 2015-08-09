Alligator euthanized after biting off woman’s arm in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman is recovering after being attacked by an alligator that bit off her arm while she swam in a river in Central Florida.

The unidentified victim was swimming in the Wekiva River on Saturday with a group when she left to swim somewhere more secluded and the alligator approached, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission spokeswoman Karen Parker said.

The gator bit her arm off just above the elbow. Parker said doctors were not able to reattach it because too much time had passed.

Kayakers rescued the woman and tried beating the gator away with paddles so they could bring the victim to shore. She was taken to an Orlando-area hospital, but her condition is not known.

Wildlife officers captured the gator hours later around 12:25 a.m. and euthanized it.

The is the second alligator attack in Central Florida in recent weeks, the Orlando Sentinel reported. On July 28, an alligator bit a man in his upper thigh in St. Cloud.