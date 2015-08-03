Man, 35, arrested after groping sleeping woman inside her home: NYPD

Posted 8:39 AM, August 3, 2015, by , Updated at 09:06AM, August 3, 2015
MANHATTAN— A man wanted for groping a woman inside her Manhattan apartment while she was sleeping has been arrested, police said.

Jeffrey Joseph, 35, broke into the victim’s apartment building early Thursday when he scaled the fire escape and entered her apartment on the second floor, according to police.

Once in the apartment the Joseph grabbed the buttocks of a 43 year-old woman as she was sleeping, police said. She then woke up, causing the pervert to flee, cops said.

Joseph has been charged with burglary and sex abuse, NYPD said.