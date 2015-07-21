Ohio Gov. Kasich is 16th notable entry into GOP race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. John Kasich is the latest entry into the 2016 Republican presidential race.

The outspoken swing-state governor declared his candidacy Tuesday at Ohio State University. He told a crowd of 2,000: “The sun is going to rise to the zenith in America again.”

He’s the 16th notable Republican to join the bustling contest for the nomination.

Kasich says that despite all the competitors, he’s the only one with experience in three broad areas of political leadership — the federal budget, national security and state government.

He served previously in the House, where he became an architect of a balanced budget deal in 1997. He’s 63.

Kasich embraces conservative ideals but bucks his party on occasion and disdains the Republican sport of bashing Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

New Yorkers strip down for No Pants Subway Ride [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

Mermaid Parade photos [NSFW]

Gorgeous sunset, rainbows bring dramatic end to stormy evening

GALLERY: PIX11 staff back in the day