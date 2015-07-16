Suspect identified in attack against off-duty officer in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in an attack against an off-duty police officer in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

Investigators said Samuel Thornton allegedly approached the officer about 5 a.m. Wednesday near Bronx Boulevard and East 226 Street while she was walking to her vehicle. The attacker snatched the victim's gold chain from around her neck and demanded her wallet, police said.

As the officer reached into her bag, Thornton grabbed it and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground, police said. Then he ran away.

Police on Wednesday said the officer's bag contained a gun.

The officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries to her face and is in stable condition, police said.

Thornton is described as standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark pants and a watch on his left wrist.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by going to the Crime stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.