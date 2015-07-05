Mother of infant found on the side of the road being questioned by police

The infant was found on the side of the road July 4. (Anne Arundel County Police Department)

PASADENA, Md. — Police are questioning the mother of an infant found in a car seat carrier on the side of the road in Maryland.

The three-month-old girl was discovered just before midnight in a car seat carrier on the side of a Pasadena road, officials with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.

The car seat reportedly had scuff marks, leading police to believe it may have fallen from a moving car.Police say the mother contacted them after she found out about the baby through social media. WUSA reports she is being held or questioning.The baby was taken to a local hospital and treated for dehydration. She will be released to the Department of Child Protective Services.

 