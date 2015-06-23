Girl, 2, dies in hot car after Maryland dad passes out on Father’s Day: police

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been charged with murder and child abuse after police say he passed out after drinking on Father’s Day, leaving his 2-year-old daughter strapped into a car seat for more than 16 hours on an 89-degree day.

Police say paramedics found 2-year-old Leasia Carter unconscious and suffering from second-degree burns Monday evening in northeast Baltimore. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Charging documents state that 31-year-old Wilber Carter told detectives he had been drinking Sunday, while caring for his daughter.

When he woke up Monday afternoon he didn’t remember where his car was parked or his daughter’s whereabouts, police say. He later found her unconscious in the car.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Carter at this time.