Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for New York, New Jersey and Long Island

NEW YORK — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of the tri-state area Tuesday as temperatures soared to near 90 degrees with "oppressive" levels of humidity, according to alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

Storms have already brought hail, lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for New York City and the rest of the metro area, with winds expected in excess of 60 mph, the NWS said. In addition to the five boroughs, the watch covers southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey, Long Island and the northern suburbs of New York City. See the full list by county HERE.

Highs will be close to 90 degrees but coupled with such significant humidity, temperatures will feel closer to the mid-90s, she said. Pointing to the dew point scale, Church said the humidity will be "oppressive."

Behind the line of storms is a dry air mass that will make Wednesday's weather the best of the week. Wednesday is expected to be drier with highs in the mid-80s. That drier air is forecast to last through early Thursday before another storm system moves through.