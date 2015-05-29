DVD peddler punches 6-year-old in the face, tries to steal mom’s iPhone: cops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAREMONT VILLAGE - He walked into the Bronx laundromat selling DVDs, but he wasn't prepared to take "No" for an answer.

When a 22-year-old woman washing clothes with her 6-year-old told him she didn't want any movies, he snatched her iPhone from the chair where it was charging, police said.

He tried to run out of the Family Laundromat at 1720 Boone Ave., but she grabbed him before he made it through the door. After struggling with her, he got away and tried to run through a second exit, but her 6-year-old son stepped into his path.

The thief punched the boy in the face, police say, and ran into the parking lot -- but the boy's mother wasn't done. She gave chase and ripped the phone from his hand while wrestling with him. He finally broke free of her grasp and fled the lot.

Both the woman and her son went to an area hospital for treatment -- she for minor injuries, and he for facial swelling and cuts to the back of his head.

Police say the suspect is a light-skinned Hispanic man, approximately 50-55 years old and has a thin build.