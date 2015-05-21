Brooklyn man sentenced to 110 years for shooting at police officers

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 110 years in prison after barricading himself with his pregnant girlfriend and toddler, then shooting at five emergency responders.

“This convicted felon could have killed those five brave police officers who literally risked their lives to save a woman and her 10-month-old child,” Brooklyn DA Ken Thompson said. “He’s not fit to remain in our society and deserves the sentence that he got today.”

On April 8, 2012, 36-year-old Nakwon Foxworth had a verbal dispute with movers in his building over items left in the hallway. Foxworth then pulled a gun on the workers, and the police were called.

Foxworth then retreated to his apartment with his pregnant girlfriend and 10-month-old son. He only allowed them to leave an hour later.

Foxworth then opened fire on five responding officers, injuring three. All officers were hospitalized and recovered fully from their injuries. The officers returned fire striking Foxworth. Authorities found three guns inside Foxworth’s apartment.

He was sentenced Thursday to 110 years to life after being deemed a persistent violent felon. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, three counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer, three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree menacing following a jury trial.