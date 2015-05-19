‘Serial bride’ Liana Barrientos stands up judge at court hearing

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A New York City woman accused of marrying 10 men over 11 years has left another man in the lurch — the Bronx Supreme Court judge presiding over her hearing.

Judge Steven Barrett issued a bench warrant for the Bronx native after she failed to show up at court Monday, according to the New York Daily News.

Liana Barrientos, 38, faces charges of filing a fraudulent marriage license application, according to a criminal complaint. The Bronx District Attorney says Barrientos’ last marriage was in 2010, but before that, she was married nine other times — six of those marriages in a span of just six months in 2002.

Her 10 husbands hail from Egypt, Turkey, Georgia, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Mali. Seven of the men are from “red-flagged” countries on the Homeland Security watch list, and at least one, her Pakistani husband, was deported in 2006 after making threatening statements toward the United States.

In the complaint, the DA charges that Barrientos “stated in sum and substance that she and Mr. Salle Keita were married in Bronx County on March 4, 2010″ and that it was “her first and only marriage.” Barrientos filed marriage licenses in the Bronx, Westchester, Rockland County and Long Island.

At one point she was married to eight men at the same time, according to Bronx DA Robert Johnson. She is believed to still be married to four of the men.