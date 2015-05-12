Parents confused after students given ‘completely inappropriate’ prom favor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS, Wis. -- Parents of students at West Allis Central High School in Wisconsin were confused by the inappropriate prom favor given to students on Saturday night.

In the days leading up to prom, school officials warned students about the dangers of underage drinking. However, the champagne flutes students received after prom appeared to undermine that message.

Johanna Rivera, a mother, was disgusted by the gift.

“She tells me `oh Mom, guess what I got for a favor at my junior prom?` And I looked at it and I was quite surprised because it was completely inappropriate,” Rivera said.

“As we were walking out... you could just hear everybody making jokes about how they`re promoting underage drinking. It was weird,” Ana Kassandra Cavero-Rivera, a student at West Allis Central High School, told WITI.

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District Office released a statement on Monday.

The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District Office has learned that on Saturday, May 9th, 2015 that the students at Central High School who attended their school’s prom received a party favor (gift) at the conclusion of their prom in the form of what appears to be a glass champagne glass. Neither the WAWM Schools nor Central High School staffs condone the use of alcoholic beverages or material that portrays these types of material. All advisors will be required to pre-approve any further favors (gifts) to their building administrators prior to ordering and/or distributing items like this in the future for any events.”

A school district spokesman says students were supposed to receive a candle with the glass, but for some reason, they only received the champagne flutes.