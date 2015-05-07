Woman finds baggie of cocaine in her granola bar

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (PIX11) — A Texas woman got more than just wholesome grains when she opened up her granola bar — she got a surprise baggie of high-grade cocaine.

Cynthia Rodriguez told KENS 5 that she thought she won a prize when a small green baggie with moneys printed on it fell out of her Nature’s Valley Oats ‘n Honey granola bar wrapper March 18. She called the company, who told her to report the incident to the local police.

San Antonio police officers first tested the substance to see it was heroin, but it came back negative. “He tried for cocaine and they both looked at each other and he goes ‘oh my goodness, its high quality cocaine,'” Rodriguez told the station.

Sgt. Javier Salazar told KENS 5 that it’s unclear if the drugs were added to the granola bar purposely or if they accidentally fell out of someone’s pocket on the assembly line. General Mills, which owns Nature’s Valley, released a statement saying they “are confident this did not happen in our facility” and that it would be difficult for someone to place drugs in a wrapper.

Rodriguez says she is thankful that none of her grandchildren found the bag of coke.

“What if they thought it was sugar?” she said.