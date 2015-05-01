Woman denied cigarette allegedly lights man’s car on fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERUSALEM, Israel (Tribune Media Wire) -- Police said a woman wanted to light up a cigarette and when a man refused, she lit up his car instead.

According to PIX11 News' sister station KTLA, the woman was arrested Wednesday after setting fire to the man's gas pump.

The fiery exchange was all caught on video in which the woman is seen approaching a man filling up his car at the gas station.

Police said the woman approached him and asked for a cigarette and when he refused, she pulled a lighter from her pocket and ignited the gas pump in his car, according to KTTV.

In the video, the man quickly pulled the flaming hose from his car and ran.

The Telegraph said gas station workers had to put out the flames. It reported no one was injured in the incident and the woman has been sent for a physiological evaluation.