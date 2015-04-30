Hyundai Keys to the Series: Yanks vs. Sox, Mets vs. Nationals

Posted 8:45 PM, April 30, 2015, by , Updated at 08:46PM, April 30, 2015
KEYS TO THE SERIES! The New York Mets look to stay perfect at home against the Washington Nationals, while the New York Yankees travel to face their rivals the Boston Red Sox. But what do the teams need to do to win? Scott stanford has the Hyundai Keys to the Series.