How to robot-proof your job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(PIX11) -- Compared to their human counterparts, robotics are stronger, process data faster, and can work for hours without pause. For companies, that means more work, often for less money.

Could a robot do your job? In 2013, an Oxford study predicted half of all current American jobs would be replaced by robotics or automation within 20 years.

Is your job at risk of a robot takeover? Check this Quartz interactive map.

“Least likely to be taken over by robots would be jobs high in social intelligence and creativity. We’re talking CEO’s, psychologists, fashion designers, event planners,” says Vicki Salemi, careers expert with Monster.com.

The rest of us can robot-proof ourselves with soft skills. That means people skills.

Salemi explains, “Robots will not be able to replace the relationships and definitely won't be able to replace the handshake and eye contact, which is so important."

For Kevin, a shoe shiner at Grand Central Station, soft skills keep him from being replaced by machines.

"You come up here, you give me man problems, woman problems, all types of problems," Kevin, who habitually serves up jokes with customers as they receive their shoe shine said. "By the time you're finished? You have three different perceptions of the same problem.”

Ways to flex your soft skills in the workplace:

• Become a go-to person when people need help

• Mentor younger team members

• Organize birthday lunches, team outings, or volunteer events

Salemi says to use those people-based skills to become an "influencer." That’s someone who“is an expert and becomes known outside of the office."

How to become an influencer:

• Speak at industry conferences

• Attend industry networking events

• Build a following on Twitter, Linkedin or other social media

• Start a blog about industry-related topics or a special interest

Meanwhile, robotics still have a long way to go. Last year, a careerbuilder.com survey found one in five companies reported replacing humans with technology. One third of those companies report hiring humans back when the tech fell short.

“One of the big issues is that people are designing robots for other engineers and scientists,” explains Professor Vikram Kapila, NYU Polytechnic School of Engineering. “We are trying to get away from that and design devices that can be used by every day human beings.”

According to a recent Monster poll, 63 percent of workers believe their jobs will never be replaced by automation (i.e., computers, robots); an additional 10 percent think it will take over 10 years for automation to do their job. Despite these beliefs, a 2013 Oxford study argues that almost half (47 percent) of today's jobs (in the U.S.) could be automated in the next two decades.

Monster, a worldwide leader in successfully connecting people and job opportunities, asked visitors to their site, "When do you think automation (i.e., computers, robots) will be able to do your entire job?" and received over 3,800 responses.

International findings included:

• 12 percent answered "computers/robots are already able to do my entire job"

• 7 percent answered "within the next 5 years"

• 8 percent answered "in the next 5 to 10 years"

• 10 percent answered "over 10 years from now"

• 63 percent answered "I don't think automation will ever be able to do my entire job"