Jackson has 24, Pistons beat Knicks 112-90 to close season

NEW YORK (AP) — Reggie Jackson had 24 points and 11 assists and the Detroit Pistons closed out the season with a 112-90 victory over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Andre Drummond and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 17 points for Detroit. Caron Butler had 14, and Greg Monroe, Anthony Tolliver and Jodie Meeks each had 10.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 25 points, and Cole Aldrich added a career-high 24.

The Pistons (32-50) finished with their most wins since going 39-43 in 2008-09, the last season that they made the playoffs.

The Knicks (17-65) set a franchise record for fewest wins and finished with the second-worst record in the NBA. They have a 19.9 percent chance of getting the first pick in the lottery and can’t pick lower than fifth.