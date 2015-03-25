Oklahoma man accused of raping, assaulting 3 teens held captive for years

TUTTLE, Okla. (PIX11) – An Oklahoma man faces a slew of charges after allegedly kidnapping three teenagers and holding them as sex slaves for two years, according to an affidavit issued Tuesday.

Marshals arrested Gregory Todd Zavala, 23, earlier this month in connection after receiving tips from the Oklahoma City Police and Oklahoma County DA’s office. Grady now faces three counts of kidnapping, two counts of child sexual abuse, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of rape in the first degree. Zavala also faces child pornography charges after investigators reported finding “inappropriate” photos of a 16-year-old girl in the app Kik on his phone.

Police say Grady allegedly lured the girls to the Tuttle home he shares with his parents at different times between 2011 and 2013. It’s unclear whether or not Grady’s parents where aware of the alleged crimes, and a police investigation is ongoing.

At the time of their abductions, one of the girls was 16, another 17 and the third a minor whose age has not been released, according to court documents. Another 16-year-old who was last seen with Zavala is also missing, according to police.

According to an affidavit, he locked a 16-year-old girl referred to as C.G. in his bedroom in the spring of 2011 after enticing her to come to the house. Zavala allegedly forced her to have sex with him “on an almost daily basis” and told her he was trying to make her pregnant. He threatened her and her family with death if the girl ever tried to escape, the complaint reads. After becoming pregnant, C.G. managed to flee the house before the baby was born.

Zavala allegedly lured his second victim, a 17-year-old named only R.H., in January of 2012. He held her for six months, raping her until she, too, became pregnant, according to the affidavit. Zavala would also regularly strangle her with his hand or a belt, according to the document, and beat her with his hands or a metal bar. R.H. also managed to run from the house before the baby was born, despite Zavala allegedly threatening that the only way she would leave would be “in a body bag.”

The third victim, referred to as A.M., was homeless when she met Zavala, police say, and the two began dating in August of 2012. He invited her into his home, but wouldn’t let her leave — eventually having the girl’s car towed, according to the document. Zavala allegedly raped her nearly every day, struck her in the head with a hammer, strangled her and slammed her face into a kitchen sink.

Zavala is being held on $2 million bail and is due in court June 9.