No late-night L trains will run between Manhattan and Brooklyn starting Monday

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Late-night L trains will be running again in much of Brooklyn next week, but commuters should refrain from breathing a sigh of relief.

Although work that for weeks halted L train service between Lorimer Street and Myrtle-Wyckoff Avenues has ended, other construction projects are shutting down L train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn starting Monday. It’ll last through the beginning of April, according to the MTA.

Starting at 11:45 p.m. until 5 a.m. weekdays, no L trains will run between 8 Avenue and Lorimer Street. L trains from Rockaway Parkway will stop running at Lorimer Street. From there, straphangers will have a few less-than-graceful options to get into Manhattan.

Buses will shuttle commuters between Bedford Avenue and the Marcy Avenue J station, stopping at Lorimer Street (L), Broadway (G) and Hewes Street (J).

Those looking to get between Brooklyn and Manhattan will have to take an A or J train, then take shuttle buses from there up to 14th Street if they want to resume their travel along the L line.