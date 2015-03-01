14-year-old killed in triple shooting fueled by Facebook spat

(CNN) — The fatal feud started with a squabble on Facebook, devolved into a planned brawl at a park, and ended with a 14-year-old girl dead.

Police in Alabama say a group of girls who quarreled on Facebook decided to take their grievances to a Birmingham park, where their fight was going to be videotaped and then posted online, CNN affiliate WBRC reported.

After the melee ensued, two teenage males pulled out guns and started shooting at the girls, CNN affiliate WIAT said. The shots killed 14-year-old Kierra’onna Rice and wounded two others.

Birmingham police arrested two suspects who were identified by witnesses. The names of the suspects, ages 17 and 19, have not been released.

WIAT said authorities believe one of the suspects was dating one of the girls who was fighting Kierra’onna.