North Carolina mom with 4 kids, one with cerebral palsy, has winning Powerball ticket

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A mother of four children, one of whom has cerebral palsy, is now the winner of a massive Powerball winnings, WECT reported.

Marie Holmes, a 26-year-old mother, from Shallotte, recently quit her jobs at McDonald’s and Walmart to care for her children.

She bought the winning ticket at Scotchman convenience store on Whiteville Road in Shallotte, N.C. and takes home a piece of the $564 million jackpot — roughly $188 million, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

“I don’t think it’s really hit me,” Holmes said. “I guess when it hits my account is when it’s really going to hit me, but I’m thankful that I can bless my kids with something that I didn’t have.”

When she was asked if she’s ready to deal with that much money, Holmes said, “I’m ready for it. I’m ready to embrace the change. I’m very grateful for what’s about to happen for my family.”

“First I’m going to pay my tithes because I wouldn’t have none of it if it wasn’t for God,” she added.

Holmes also plans to set up college funds for her children and buy a new house. She was en route to Raleigh to meet with lawyers and speak to a financial advisor before turning in the ticket to North Carolina lottery officials.